2020 NFL Free Agency: Negotiating This Offseason's Toughest Contract Decisions

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Player Should Be Asking for: $30 million per year



Team Should Be Offering: $30 million per year

After two decades and six Super Bowl victories, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady should expect to be the NFL's highest-paid quarterback.

He probably won't go that high, but whatever he wants, the Patriots should be willing to pay. That's not the tricky part of this negotiation; the challenge is getting a deal done that allows the Patriots to make other moves in free agency and via trade to bolster the offense.

"Just talked to someone I trust. He doesn't believe that Brady is demanding $30 million or more a year. The weapons add is a priority, however," NFL Network's Michael Giardi tweeted in early February.

If the Patriots want to keep Brady, they need to convince him that his best shot at another Lombardi Trophy is in New England. To do that, they need to upgrade his supporting cast. With just under $44 million in projected cap space, that could require some creative math with Brady.

It may be time for Brady to go the Brees route and agree to a deal that includes phantom years on the back end.

If New England believes that Brady has two more good years in him, then perhaps a three-year deal that automatically voids after two would do the trick. Brady could still earn more than $30 million per year for the seasons he actually plays while giving the Patriots the financial flexibility to go out and get those aforementioned weapons.

The Deal: Three years, $62 million with $50 million guaranteed and a 2022 season that automatically voids



