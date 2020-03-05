NFL Players Who Will Be Overhyped, Overpaid in Free Agency

0 of 8

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Free agency is an exciting time in the NFL offseason, especially on opening day. With teams legally allowed to contact players days before the official start, the initial 24 to 48 hours of free agency are a flurry of activity that usually involves big spending.

The biggest contracts of free agency are typically handed out in the first few days. With the salary cap expected to reach roughly $200 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, those deals could be massive this year.

However, the biggest deals aren't always the best ones. Signings that look good on paper can prove to be bad deals because a player is past his prime, an injury liability, a poor scheme fit or not worth a massive investment in the first place.



Teams often overpay to land a player with a notable name, only to be disappointed by the return on investment. Here, we'll examine eight players likely to be signed in the first wave of free agency who carry plenty of hype and are poised to be overpaid. This doesn't mean these are bad players or that they'll be flat-out busts—only that their contracts are likely to heavily outweigh their value.