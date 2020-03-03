2020 Tokyo Olympics Flame-Lighting Ceremony to Be Held amid Coronavirus Outbreak

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics flame-lighting ceremony is due to go ahead as normal in Greece next week despite concerns over coronavirus.

The Greek Olympic committee, known as the HOC, said they are working with health authorities and will "evaluate the situation every two days," per the Associated Press (via ESPN).

The Olympic flame is due to be lit in southern Greece and carried in a relay through the country before being handed over to the organisers of the Tokyo Games.

The HOC also confirmed measures would be introduced to protect against coronavirus.

Spectators will not be allowed to attend a rehearsal for the ceremony, while "accreditations have been trimmed to the bare minimum and receptions and lunches scrapped," per Reuters.

There have been seven recorded cases of coronavirus in Greece, per the report.

The outbreak of the virus has already seen a number of sporting events postponed across the globe including the 2020 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix. The race was due to take place at the Shanghai International Circuit from April 19.

Serie A football matches in Italy have been called off due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus, while the Premier League has discussed playing matches behind closed doors if mass gatherings are banned, per the Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

Japan's Olympic minister, Seiko Hashimoto, has said coronavirus could see the Tokyo Games rescheduled, per MailOnline's Jack Bezants.



"The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020," she said. "That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement. We are doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned."

Meanwhile, IOC member Dick Pound told Stephen Wade of the Associated Press that the event is more likely to be cancelled if it is unable to go ahead as scheduled from July 24 to August 9.

Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, said on Tuesday the Committee are preparing for a successful Games and told athletes to continue with their preparations:

The Olympic flame is due to be lit at the Temple of Hera in ancient Olympia on March 12 and will be handed over to Tokyo organisers at a ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on March 19.