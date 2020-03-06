Every NFL Team's 2020 Offseason To-Do List

0 of 32

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL offseason is truly underway now.

The scouting combine has come and gone. The window for applying franchise or transition tags to players is open. Within the next fortnight, the new league year will arrive and free agency will officially begin.

Before you know it, it will be time for the 2020 NFL draft in Las Vegas.

During the season, every team's to-do list is the same—win each week. But at this time of year, those lists vary wildly. Some fortunate clubs are patching holes and gearing up for a Super Bowl run. Others are in the early stages of a ground-up rebuild. Most are somewhere in between.

Regardless, every team has a list of goals it needs to accomplish this offseason—whether it's players to bring back, outside free agents to add or position groups to address in the draft.

Here's a look at three-step to-do lists for every NFL team over the coming weeks.