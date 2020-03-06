Predicting Landing Spots for NFL's Best Free-Agent QBs

0 of 8

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The quarterback market in the NFL will experience a renaissance of sorts when free agency opens March 18.

Tom Brady is the headline act, but it isn't a bad time to need help at the most important position. Veterans such as Philip Rivers, interesting upside options such as Teddy Bridgewater and even projects such as Jameis Winston remain slated to hit the market.

Given the top-heavy nature of the position, the best free-agent passers aren't hard to identify—they all boast starter upside. There's a clear tier cutoff between those named players and backups such as Case Keenum.

Let's outline the top passers set to hit market and predict their landing spots based on player and team circumstances, fit and other factors.