Carl Crawford, 1501 Label Sued by Megan Thee Stallion for $1M over Contract

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is filing a lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment, which is run by former MLB star Carl Crawford, according to TMZ.

Crawford signed Megan in 2018, and the rapper's star has exploded significantly since then.

"In the suit, Megan lays out the most outrageous terms of her contract, at least in her eyes," per TMZ. "For instance, she claims the deal calls for 1501 Certified to get 60 percent of her recording income. The remaining 40 percent goes to her, but she has to use that to pay engineers, mixers and featured artists who work on the songs."

Megan is seeking a minimum of $1 million in damages.

She discussed her frustration with the situation in an Instagram Live video (h/t Complex's Gavin Evans): "I didn't really know what was in my contract. I was young, I think I was, like, 20."

She added that "everything went left" when she attempted to renegotiate her deal with the company.

According to TMZ, a judge in Harris County, Texas, also granted her a temporary restraining order that allows her to release new music that she said 1501 Certified Entertainment was preventing her from doing.

Crawford spent 15 years in MLB, spending time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He made nearly $170.8 million over the course of his playing career.