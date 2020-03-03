NFL Mock Draft 2020: Predicting Where Top Prospects Will Land in 1st Round

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is history, but its impact will reverberate throughout the upcoming talent grab.

Combine stars are already turning into mock-draft risers. Combine disappointments are fading fast and in dire need of a do-over at their team pro days.

It's a good time, then, to refresh our mock first round and spotlight three prospects on the rise.

NFL 2020 Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Buffalo Bills: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

23. New England Patriots: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

31. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

NFL Draft Prospects On The Rise

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

If there's an NFL draft prospect equivalent to baseball's five-tool player, it's Clemson's do-it-all defender Isaiah Simmons.

He split his 2019 season between the defensive line, linebacker, nickel cornerback and safety spots. Asked how he defined his position, he simply told reporters, "Defense."

Some less innovative coaching staffs might tag him with the dreaded "'tweener" label, but those with a vision for the modern game probably see him as the ultimate hybrid: relatively equal parts pass-rusher, sideline-to-sideline linebacker and comfortable, capable coverage option.

While it takes one heck of a physical skill set to handle such a diverse workload, Simmons checks those boxes with ease. He burned through a 4.39-second 40-yard dash (easily the best of the linebackers), recorded a 39-inch vertical jump and broad-jumped 11 feet.

Simmons probably has the best chance among non-quarterbacks of cracking our top five by draft time.

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

It would be hard to miss Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. He was always bound to catch his fair share of eyeballs as the combine's biggest player (6'7⅜", 364 lbs), but he proved he is more than a massive individual.

While some might debate the merits of a 40-yard dash time for an offensive lineman, it was impossible to not be impressed by his ability to scoot. He stampeded through a 5.10-second 40, making him the heaviest player to run a sub-5.2 40-yard dash at the combine since 2006, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Becton is big, long and surprisingly nimble, and as coaches are sure to appreciate, he's more than willing to do all the dirty work.

"It's just fun seeing a man on the ground every play and then going to jump on him," he told reporters. "That's what I love about the game."

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

For all the (deserved) buzz around Joe Burrow, LSU doesn't win the national championship without Justin Jefferson. The 6'3" receiver tallied 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season, boosting his stat line with nine grabs for 106 yards in the title game.

His stats always gave him first-round consideration, but his showing at Indianapolis should have solidified his status among the top 32 picks.

"After running a 4.43 40 in Indianapolis, any talk of Justin Jefferson falling in the draft is officially over," B/R's Matt Miller wrote. "The LSU star receiver was already billed as one of the best route-runners in the class, but after showing home run speed, it's easy to see teams lining up to fall in love with him."

This receiving class is strong at the top and deep overall. Jefferson figured to add to its depth, but now it seems he's increasing its number of elite prospects.