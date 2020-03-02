Hall of Famer Chipper Jones Agrees to ESPN Contract as MLB Game Analyst

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Chipper Jones was hired by ESPN to serve as an MLB analyst, the network announced Monday.

The Atlanta Braves legend will make his first appearance on March 26 for the broadcast of the San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. He will also work weeknight and holiday games.

During one of his appearances on ESPN last season, Jones shared an entertaining anecdote with Jon Sciambi, perhaps providing a taste of what's to come from him in the booth:

"I understand where everyone is emotionally towards the game right now," Jones said of his move to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "Scandal after scandal. Black eye after black eye. We're all kind of frustrated with it. If I didn't have allegiance to the Atlanta Braves, and the relationship with guys, I probably wouldn't watch much of the game, either."

He added he "always wanted to be on TV."

Jones retired after the 2012 season, wrapping up a 19-year career in the majors. He's second in Braves history in hits (2,726) and RBI (1,623) and third in home runs (468).

The 47-year-old was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, earning 97.2 percent of the vote in his first year on the ballot.