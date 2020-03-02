Report: Peyton Manning Offered $10M-12M Salary by CBS Before Tony Romo Contract

LM Otero/Associated Press

CBS retained high-profile NFL announcer Tony Romo this offseason, holding off advances from ESPN before reportedly signing him to a 10-year, $180 million contract. But the network reportedly was hedging its bets by pursuing another former quarterback, Peyton Manning, to pair with Jim Nantz.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, "In the midst of the Romo talks, CBS offered Manning a contract that is believed to be in the range of $10 million to $12 million a year for five or six seasons, according to sources."

Manning has long been sought after by both NFL teams and networks since his retirement in 2016. His combination of knowledge and personality—Manning has proven to be a natural on television, from appearing on Saturday Night Live to his Peyton's Places series on ESPN+—has made him "NFL TV’s white whale," per Marchand.

That makes the reported advances from CBS logical, though the future Hall of Famer "was not quick to decide," according to Marchand, and CBS decided to instead offer Romo a monster contract that dwarfed the 10-year, $140 million offer ESPN reportedly was preparing for him.

That likely opens the door for ESPN to pursue Manning heavily for its Monday Night Football broadcasts, given the mixed reception to the broadcasting team of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Marchand noted that the NFL "would like ESPN to change its broadcast team," and Manning would be a huge get.

Manning may not be in a position to command the type of financial commitment that Romo received, but he could be in line to earn what Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman makes. According to Marchand, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback pulls in $6.5 million to $7.5 million per season.

That will likely be the floor for an offer to Manning. The fact that he has eschewed television to this point, however, means he could be a long shot for ESPN.