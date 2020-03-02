Report: Jose Bautista Working out for DR as a Pitcher, Throws 94 MPH Fastball

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: Jose Bautista #19 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action against the Atlanta Braves during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

After a 15-year career in the majors as a hitter, Jose Bautista is now trying his hand as a pitcher.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the 39-year-old "spent this winter working out as a pitcher in hopes of returning as a two-way player."

Passan added a scouting report of the former slugger:

Bautista is expected to play first base for the Dominican Republic during qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics later this month.

   

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Where Will the Top 10 FAs Play Next Season?

    @JShafer predicts which stars will stay or go 👉

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Where Will the Top 10 FAs Play Next Season?

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Major Storylines Beginning to Emerge at Spring Training

    We shift through the noise to find what actually matters

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Major Storylines Beginning to Emerge at Spring Training

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    McCullers Pitches for 1st Time Since Tommy John

    MLB logo
    MLB

    McCullers Pitches for 1st Time Since Tommy John

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    'Next Man Up' Will Save the Yankees Again in 2020

    Why the Yankees are still AL favorites despite losing Severino

    MLB logo
    MLB

    'Next Man Up' Will Save the Yankees Again in 2020

    Bob Klapisch
    via Bleacher Report