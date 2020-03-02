Report: Jose Bautista Working out for DR as a Pitcher, Throws 94 MPH Fastball

Report: Jose Bautista Working out for DR as a Pitcher, Throws 94 MPH FastballMarch 2, 2020
After a 15-year career in the majors as a hitter, Jose Bautista is now trying his hand as a pitcher.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the 39-year-old "spent this winter working out as a pitcher in hopes of returning as a two-way player."
Passan added a scouting report of the former slugger:
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
I've seen video of Jose Bautista throwing a bullpen session. Couldn't tell the velocity, but one source said he can run his fastball up to 94. His slider had legitimate tilt -- threw a short one and a bigger bender. @STR0 said in January he could pitch in a big league bullpen.
Bautista is expected to play first base for the Dominican Republic during qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics later this month.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
