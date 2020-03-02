Report: Jose Bautista Working out for DR as a Pitcher, Throws 94 MPH Fastball

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

After a 15-year career in the majors as a hitter, Jose Bautista is now trying his hand as a pitcher.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the 39-year-old "spent this winter working out as a pitcher in hopes of returning as a two-way player."

Passan added a scouting report of the former slugger:

Bautista is expected to play first base for the Dominican Republic during qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics later this month.

