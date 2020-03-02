NFL Trade Rumors: Jaguars Want to Deal Nick Foles, Start Gardner Minshew II

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles (7) looks for a receiver against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Just one year after signing a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Nick Foles could be on his way out.

As Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported, "word is the Jaguars want to go with Gardner Minshew II as their starting QB and, ideally, find a trade partner for Foles."

Of course, his contract would cause the Jaguars to "sweeten the deal" in any trade, potentially adding another pick to move the veteran quarterback. Per Spotrac, Foles has a $22.125 million cap hit for 2020.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

