NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow Wants Bengals to Re-Sign A.J. Green Ahead of 2020 Draft

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

With Joe Burrow's arrival in Cincinnati seemingly preordained at this point, the presumptive No. 1 pick has reportedly made it clear he wants A.J. Green back next season as his top target.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Burrow informed the Bengals he wants them to re-sign Green when the two sides met Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. Green is an impending free agent and missed all of last season with torn ligaments in his ankle.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Report: Jameis ‘Likely’ Leaving Bucs

    Peter King doesn’t know where Winston will play QB next season but it ‘likely’ won’t be Tampa Bay

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jameis ‘Likely’ Leaving Bucs

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts, Bears and Patriots all may have interest in Andy Dalton, per Ian Rapoport

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Colts, Bears and Patriots all may have interest in Andy Dalton, per Ian Rapoport

    Cincy Jungle
    via Cincy Jungle

    Joe Burrow told the Bengals to keep A.J. Green

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Joe Burrow told the Bengals to keep A.J. Green

    ProFootballTalk
    via ProFootballTalk

    Winfield Jr. Is Creating His Own Legacy

    It starts with being the best safety in the draft class

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Winfield Jr. Is Creating His Own Legacy

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report