NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow Wants Bengals to Re-Sign A.J. Green Ahead of 2020 Draft

With Joe Burrow's arrival in Cincinnati seemingly preordained at this point, the presumptive No. 1 pick has reportedly made it clear he wants A.J. Green back next season as his top target.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Burrow informed the Bengals he wants them to re-sign Green when the two sides met Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. Green is an impending free agent and missed all of last season with torn ligaments in his ankle.

