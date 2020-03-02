NFL Draft 2020: Latest Expert Mocks and Odds for Top Prospects After Combine

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

This past week, many top draft prospects have been participating in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Although it didn't clear up exactly which teams will draft which players, it gave a better indication of how early or late certain prospects could be selected.

Coming out of the combine, here's a look at some NFL draft odds, followed by what experts are saying following the event.

Latest NFL Draft Odds

Odds via Oddschecker

No. 1 Pick

LSU QB Joe Burrow 1-20

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa 17-1

Ohio State DE Chase Young 20-1

Oregon QB Justin Herbert 33-1

No. 2 Pick

Ohio State DE Chase Young 1-3

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa 9-4

LSU QB Joe Burrow 14-1

Oregon QB Justin Herbert 25-1

First Running Back Drafted

Georgia's D'Andre Swift 5-6

Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins 9-4

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor 3-1

LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire 10-1

First Wide Receiver Drafted

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy 4-5

Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb 6-4

Alabama's Henry Ruggs III 6-1

Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. 33-1

Expert Draft Roundup

Simmons impresses at combine, stock rising

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

There appears to be no doubt that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is going to be selected on the first night of the 2020 NFL draft. His performance at the combine solidified that, and perhaps moved him further up the board.

ESPN's Todd McShay believes that Simmons will be a top-five pick, and that he could be selected as high as the Lions at No. 3 or the Giants at No. 4. Per McShay, Simmons' 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds is only the second sub-4.4 time by a linebacker since 2006, with Shaquem Griffin's 4.38 in 2018 being the other.

At the start of the combine, Simmons was No. 6 on Bleacher Report's Matthew Miller's big board, so his performance at the event wasn't really a surprise. It was still impressive, though, and he should provide an immediate boost to the defense of whichever team drafts him.

Simmons had 104 tackles, eight sacks and three interceptions while leading Clemson to the national championship game last year.

Will speed help top offensive lineman come off board?

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

On Friday, everybody was impressed by Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, who showcased his incredible athleticism. Wirfs had a 4.85-second 40 time, the best among offensive linemen, and his 36.5-inch vertical set a record for the position, according to NFL.com's Chad Reuter.

After that performance, it wouldn't be surprising to see draft analysts move Wirfs further up their mock drafts and big boards, as he'll likely be one of the first offensive linemen selected in this year's draft. However, not everybody will be doing that.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had Wirfs at No. 15 in his class rankings ahead of the combine, and he wrote that won't change even after the combine, as "offensive tackles aren't sprinting down the field during games."

Some NFL teams may have a different opinion, though. So, it wouldn't be surprising if Wirfs becomes a top-10 draft pick and the first offensive lineman selected.

Tua at No. 2?

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't participate in the combine and won't work out for NFL teams until his individual pro day on April 9. But that didn't stop some analysts and experts from moving him up to a higher pick in their mock draft because of actions by the Redskins.

Owners of the No. 2 pick, Washington was expected by many to take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the selection. Then, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported the Redskins told Tagovailoa that they want to draft him and have him compete with Dwayne Haskins for the quarterback job.

That was enough for Josh Edwards of CBS Sports to move Tagovailoa up to No. 2 in his mock draft. And there will likely be more who do the same as these rumors continue to swirl.

Whether this comes to fruition or not, this is sure to be one of the main storylines over the next month as the lead-up to this year's draft continues.