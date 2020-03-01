Video: Rich Eisen Runs 40-Yard Dash at 2020 NFL Combine for Charity

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL Network's Rich Eisen ran his annual 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday for charity, clocking in this year at 5.98 seconds.

He was joined by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, NFL legend Jerry Rice and Von from St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, which Eisen was raising money for at this year's run.

It was just the fourth time since Eisen began doing the run in 2005 that he ran under six seconds. His personal best was 5.94 seconds in 2016.