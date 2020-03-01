Leon Draisaitl's 100th Point, David Pastrnak's 47th Goal, Top Feb. 29 Highlights

John Locher/Associated Press

For the second consecutive NHL campaign, a forward has reached the 100-point mark in 65 games or fewer.

Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers picked up his 100th, 101st and 102nd points in a victory over the Winnipeg Jets Saturday.

A year ago, Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov reached the milestone in 62 games on his way to earning the most points in the league.

Draisaitl holds an 11-point advantage over David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins, who sits atop the goals chart with 47 tallies.

Pastrnak's latest tally occurred Saturday in Boston's shutout win over the New York Islanders, which kept its Atlantic Division lead at seven points.

Saturday NHL Scores

Boston 4, New York Islanders 0

Los Angeles 2, New Jersey 1 (Final/OT)

Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 3

Chicago 3, Florida 2 (Final/Shootout)

Colorado 3, Nashville 2

Toronto 4, Vancouver 2

Montreal 4, Carolina 3 (Final/OT)

Ottawa 4, Detroit 3 (Final/Shootout)

Arizona 5, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 4, Dallas 3 (Final/Shootout)

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2

San Jose 5, Pittsburgh 0

Leon Draisaitl's Back-to-Back 100-Point Seasons

Draisaitl played a hand in each one of Edmonton's three goals in Saturday's victory over the Jets.

He hit the century mark by scoring his 38th goal in the first period. By doing so, he became the 10th player in the last 26 years to reach the 100-point mark in 65 games or fewer, per NHL Public Relations:

After Winnipeg found the back of the net twice, Draisaitl answered with his 39th tally and then he assisted on the game-winning goal off the stick of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

The 24-year-old was happy with earning the achievement, but he was more worried about the Oilers' spot in the Western Conference playoff hunt, per NHL.com's Derek Van Diest.

"Obviously, I'm excited about it, it's a special milestone for me, but that's over now," Draisaitl said. "Now it's about making the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs. I think I've said that a million times. You guys probably think I'm boring."

The Oilers currently sit second in the Pacific Division behind the Vegas Golden Knights. The win moved them four points behind Vegas, who takes the ice Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Edmonton has to keep winning to stave off a challenge from the Vancouver Canucks, who are two points back of second place.

Holding on to second in the Pacific could be tough in the next week, as Edmonton visits the Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks in a three-game road swing.

Boston Continues To Pad Eastern Conference Lead

The Bruins have put themselves in a good position to claim the Presidents' Trophy in April.

Saturday's win over the Islanders boosted them up to 94 points, which is six better than the St. Louis Blues and seven more than the Tampa Bay Lightning have.

Charlie McAvoy racked up a goal and two assists in the 4-0 triumph, while Tuukka Rask made 25 saves.

New York's Anders Lee admitted after the game that there are few flaws in Boston's game right now, per NHL.com's Brian Compton.

"They don't give up much," Lee said. "They're smart with the puck, so most of the time we have to go 200 feet. There's not a lot of turnovers in their game. We can take a page out of their book and play a little bit more like that, that's for sure."

In addition to his three points, McAvoy made three blocks to help the defense stand out, as he noted to Eric Russo of BostonBruins.com.

"The story was how well we defended tonight and took pride in our own zone and how well Tuukka (Rask) played to give us a chance to win that one," McAvoy said. "I just try to play and play the right way. Not really looking for it, but tonight was a great opportunity....a couple of those were just great efforts by guys making plays."

Boston has a chance to open up a larger gap on the Lightning in the next seven days, as the two sides meet at Amalie Arena Tuesday and at TD Garden Saturday.

Sunday NHL Schedule

Philadelphia at New York Rangers (Noon ET, NBC)

Calgary at Florida (4 p.m. ET)

Vancouver at Columbus (7 p.m. ET)

New Jersey at Anaheim (8 p.m. ET)

Washington at Minnesota (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Los Angeles at Vegas (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

