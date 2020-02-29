Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Jimmy Fallon Attend UNC vs. Syracuse at Carrier Dome

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Longtime New England Patriots Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were spotted courtside at the Carrier Dome on Saturday as Syracuse hosted North Carolina in ACC play. The two were joined by comedian Jimmy Fallon for the men's college basketball tilt in upstate New York.

It's been quite a long time since Brady played in that building. As a senior quarterback at Michigan in 1999, Brady helped lead the No. 6 Wolverines to an 18-13 victory over the Orange at Syracuse.

Fallon grew up in New York but attended College of Saint Rose across the state in Albany. In any case, this could prompt a bump in ratings for The Tonight Show because of those wondering if the host gleaned any insight into where Brady stands ahead of NFL free agency, which opens March 18.

Edelman, meanwhile, continues his trend of attending sporting events with Brady during the offseason.