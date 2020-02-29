Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Jimmy Fallon Attend UNC vs. Syracuse at Carrier Dome

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IFebruary 29, 2020

New England Patriots' Tom Brady, left, and Julian Edelman, center, along with comedian Jimmy Fallon watch from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Syracuse and North Carolina in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Longtime New England Patriots Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were spotted courtside at the Carrier Dome on Saturday as Syracuse hosted North Carolina in ACC play. The two were joined by comedian Jimmy Fallon for the men's college basketball tilt in upstate New York. 

It's been quite a long time since Brady played in that building. As a senior quarterback at Michigan in 1999, Brady helped lead the No. 6 Wolverines to an 18-13 victory over the Orange at Syracuse. 

Fallon grew up in New York but attended College of Saint Rose across the state in Albany. In any case, this could prompt a bump in ratings for The Tonight Show because of those wondering if the host gleaned any insight into where Brady stands ahead of NFL free agency, which opens March 18.

Edelman, meanwhile, continues his trend of attending sporting events with Brady during the offseason. 

Related

    Redskins Would Need to Offer 'Massive Contract' to Sign Philip Rivers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Redskins Would Need to Offer 'Massive Contract' to Sign Philip Rivers

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Peyton a Likely Target for 'MNF' After Romo's CBS Contract

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Peyton a Likely Target for 'MNF' After Romo's CBS Contract

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The 1 Move the Pats Must Avoid 🙅‍♂️

    Sometimes the moves a team doesn't make are just as important as the ones they do

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    The 1 Move the Pats Must Avoid 🙅‍♂️

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Buy or Sell: Pats Will Draft a QB No Matter What

    Rumors SZN is in full swing at the combine

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Buy or Sell: Pats Will Draft a QB No Matter What

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report