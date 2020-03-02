Ideal Landing Spots for the Stars of the NFL Scouting Combine

Ideal Landing Spots for the Stars of the NFL Scouting CombineMarch 2, 2020
The NFL combine's most potent contributions to the 24/7 draft process is the chance for teams to interview and get medical reports on 300-plus prospects.
But that doesn't make the measurements and drills any less fun for onlookers.
Each year, combine stars blow up the process in Indianapolis before going on to have varying immediate impacts on NFL rosters. While the workouts might only be reaffirmations of what scouts saw on film, sometimes a lesser-studied gem sends everyone running back to film rooms and adjusting draft boards.
Below, let's look at some of this year's stars and their best landing spots. The stars put on a show in measurements, if not drills as well, while the landing spot teams have a big need for their services and fall into the projected draft ranges, if applicable.
Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa
The combine was something of a revelation when it comes to offensive line prospects.
While Tristan Wirfs wasn't unknown, he had a breakout performance nonetheless.
Wirfs turned heads at 6'5" and 320 pounds, which nicely contextualizes some wild numbers in the 40-yard dash (4.85 seconds) and vertical jump (36.5 inches). That, paired with his tape and drills performance, seemed to solidify him as a top-three lineman.
The ideal spot for Wirfs is a team more than willing to let him kick inside if necessary if there isn't a starting spot available on the edges immediately. Think anywhere in the first round, if not early second, as teams seek out long-term O-line solutions.
Ideal landing spots: Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns
Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville
It was well known going into the combine that Louisville's Mekhi Becton had a chance to put up some eye-popping numbers.
Call Becton one of the as-advertised performers in Indianapolis.
Becton checked in at a massive 6'7" and 364 pounds, which on its own was impressive and matched up with his mauler-fest of film, especially in the running game. But Becton then created awe among onlookers by taking that frame and exploding for a 5.1-second performance in the 40-yard dash.
Granted, straight-line speed doesn't equate to much for an offensive tackle. But the showing cemented him as a top performer in the event and just illustrates the pro-ready athleticism he boasts.
That athleticism, never mind the upside once pro coaches get hands on him, has him as a potential first-round pick for teams on the hunt for a running-game force on the right side of the line.
Ideal landing spots: Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns
Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
Notre Dame's Chase Claypool wasn't the biggest name at wideout entering the event in Indianapolis.
But he sure leaves it in that bracket.
Claypool, who rather quietly had 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, ripped through the combine process. He entered rare territory by running a 4.42-second 40 while measuring at 6'4" and 238 pounds.
Rare, meaning Calvin Johnson territory, as ESPN Stats & Info noted he's the only one besides Megatron to accomplish such a feat since 2006.
He also ranked in the top five among wide receivers in bench-press reps (19) and vertical jump (40.5").
These numbers alone won't throw Claypool above every name in a wildly deep wideout class. But teams looking for a big-bodied value get in the late first or second round won't come away complaining.
Ideal landing spots: Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Justin Jefferson, a favorite target of Joe Burrow at LSU, didn't have a problem in the name-recognition department entering the big week.
In a good sign for his stock, Jefferson backed up the hype with his performance. After a strong measurement of 6'1" and 202 pounds, Jefferson blazed a 40-yard dash of 4.43 seconds and posted a 37.5-inch vertical. Not too shabby for a guy who tied for the FBS lead in catches (111), finished second in touchdowns (18) and third in yardage (1,540).
Even this might not be enough to knock aside Jerry Jeudy or others such as CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III in the first round. But a top-five standing among wide receivers? It feels like a sure thing now.
With that in mind, Jefferson looks like a dynamite fit for a first-round team willing to involve him early and often in a volume-based attack.
Ideal landing spot: Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers
Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State:
Boise State's Ezra Cleveland is a good example of the magic the combine process can work for a prospect.
Anyone posting a 6'6", 311-pound measurement before ripping off 30 reps in the bench press and running a sub-five-second number in the 40-yard dash (4.93) is going to grab attention. In NFL circles, it's enough to have front offices scrambling back to the film and potentially readjusting boards.
Now keep in mind this note from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:
"Athletic left tackle able to make all outside zone blocks in the run game, but in dire need of additional mass and functional strength. Tape work can be tricky as Cleveland suffered a turf toe injury in his second game of the 2019 season and was unable to practice for much of the year."
Numbers alone and increased name recognition don't make Cleveland a first-round lock by any means. But starting near the top of the second round, Cleveland might find an ideal landing spot with a team willing to bring him along for a few years, inside or outside, giving him the best possible chance to carve out a long career.
Ideal landing spots: Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
With the status of RB1 in the air, Jonathan Taylor might've laid permanent claim to the spot.
Taylor was uber-productive in college over three seasons, which isn't unexpected of a Wisconsin back (though it feels like everyone is underselling three seasons of 1,900-plus rushing yards).
But Taylor's combine numbers and how they correlate to the pro game changes things. He measured at 5'10" and 211 pounds before blazing a 4.39-second performance in the 40-yard dash. He's essentially alone with Saquon Barkley in a bracket of their own given the weight and time there, as Next Gen Stats pointed out.
While everyone can argue about the importance of running backs in today's NFL, the production and numbers in Indianapolis will have teams paying attention in the first two rounds. And any team even considering it is an ideal fit.
Ideal landing spots: Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons
Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
After a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and a borderline historic showing at Indianapolis, Mims might have a chance to pull off an upset and be the first wideout off the board at the end of April.
Mims, after a 1,000-yard showing with 12 scores last season, wasn't one of the first names to come to mind at the position before the combine. But that's not the case anymore after he measured 6'3" and 207 pounds, ran a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds and recorded a vertical jump of 38.5 inches.
In fact, those sort of numbers might have Atlanta Falcons fans sitting up. As Russell Brown of Cover 1 noted, Mims' entire body of combine work is eerily similar to that of Julio Jones.
Mims will be a first-round pick and would most benefit from a locale willing to feed him targets and allow him to grow from any developmental pains he might experience.
Ideal landing spots: Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Oregon's Justin Herbert continues to sit behind Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa in the consensus rankings for the 2020 quarterback class.
But it isn't an understatement to say Herbert has done everything perfectly so far.
Herbert looked good under the supervision of the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff—owners of the first pick—at the Senior Bowl. He then hit the combine and measured just fine at 6'6" and 236 pounds.
Then Herbert hit on-field drills and was throwing dimes all over the place. This happened against air, yes, but Herbert again rose to the occasion and looked like franchise-quarterback material.
The best fits for Herbert aren’t hard to figure out—they're teams willing to invest in him in the first round and give him a chance to compete for an immediate starting spot.
Ideal landing spots: Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts