Ideal Landing Spots for the Stars of the NFL Scouting Combine

0 of 8

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NFL combine's most potent contributions to the 24/7 draft process is the chance for teams to interview and get medical reports on 300-plus prospects.

But that doesn't make the measurements and drills any less fun for onlookers.

Each year, combine stars blow up the process in Indianapolis before going on to have varying immediate impacts on NFL rosters. While the workouts might only be reaffirmations of what scouts saw on film, sometimes a lesser-studied gem sends everyone running back to film rooms and adjusting draft boards.

Below, let's look at some of this year's stars and their best landing spots. The stars put on a show in measurements, if not drills as well, while the landing spot teams have a big need for their services and fall into the projected draft ranges, if applicable.