2020 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions Surrounding Top Players

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL offseason is very much on, as draft chatter nears a fever pitch with the combine taking over Indianapolis and free-agency whispers amplifying ahead of the mid-March market opening.

Free agency looks especially interesting given the wealth of prominent passers potentially available. Even if Drew Brees never reaches the open market, Philip Rivers is already there, and he may soon be joined by both Tom Brady and Dak Prescott.

As you can imagine, all clubs with any hint of question marks at the position are paying close attention to the proceedings. We'll break down the latest free-agency buzz surrounding the top quarterbacks and more.

Tom Brady Open To Scenery Change?

Since arriving as the 199th pick of the 2000 draft, Tom Brady has spent his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots. Considering he's siting on career accomplishments of 74,571 passing yards, 541 passing touchdowns and six Super Bowl wins, one might assume there's mutual interest in keeping this relationship open.

That could well be the case, but it sounds as if the 42-year-old signal-caller is leaving all options open.

"Tom Brady is currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England next season," ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported.

By no means does this mean Brady's days in Foxborough are behind him. In fact, Darling reported that "there is still a belief in his circles that the Patriots will have their opportunity to convince Brady to stay."

But nevertheless, Brady "is evaluating the NFL landscape with the intention of departing," Darlington reported.

This could be nothing more than a leverage threat on the passer's part. The Patriots don't exactly have a history of showering their free agents with cash, so maybe he's trying to ensure the best potential payday. This might also be as simple as Brady understanding what the Patriots can offer, so he's utilizing this time to learn about all the other teams he's not intimately familiar with.

Or perhaps there's a bigger fire underneath this smoke, one that actually involves his exit. It's tough to picture that scenario now, but free agency can produce the unexpected, so maybe all options really are on the table.

Franchise Tag Coming for Dak Prescott?

Dak Prescott will be a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. That feels as certain as anything can at this point on the NFL calendar.

But the method of his return is unknown.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are likely to use the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott if they're unable to reach agreement on a long-term deal:

The preferred outcome for both parties is surely a lengthy new contract, but this would be quite the consolation prize for Prescott, as NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman explained:

"Whereas the non-exclusive franchise tag, the more commonly used tender, is worth no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, the exclusive tag is worth the average of the top five salaries for the current year. That player also cannot negotiate with other teams.

"The exclusive tag for quarterbacks this season is estimated to be around $33 million, Rapoport reported, about $6 million more than the non-exclusive tag."

A two-time Pro Bowler, Prescott earned $2.7 million total over his four-year rookie deal. He'll obliterate that number in short order, as he should after posting personal bests in passing yards (4,902) and passing touchdowns (30) this past season.

Free Agency Imminent for Byron Jones?

Never mind that the Cowboys finished the 2019 campaign with an 8-8 record. Their roster was still loaded with talent—perhaps too much of it, as far as free agency is concerned.

With Prescott, four-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper and 2018 Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones all in need of new deals, there probably isn't enough money to pay all three.

In fact, it already sounds as if Jones will be the odd man out, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:

"During a meeting that was characterized as amicable, there seemed to be a shared, underlying understanding that Jones will hit free agency, a source said. Jones can begin negotiating contracts with other teams on March 16 and formally sign a deal elsewhere as soon as March 18 upon becoming a free agent."

This always seemed the likeliest outcome, since Jones is the oldest and least decorated of the three.

But assuming Jones will in fact depart Dallas, the Cowboys will feel his loss, and some cornerback-needy defense will be thrilled to add him. Pro Football Focus ranked Jones as the ninth-best free agent overall and third-best on the defensive side, but Cooper (sixth) and Prescott (second) both checked in even higher.