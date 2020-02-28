Philip Rivers Rumors: Retirement Possible If Colts or Raiders Don't Sign QB

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Philip Rivers is on the verge of playing for just the second franchise in his 17-year career. Or he may be done playing altogether.

It's tough to fully know what the open market for the longtime Charger will look like until Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signs his next contract—which is the same that could be said for any free-agent QB in 2020. The difference for Rivers is he may end up retiring depending on how much interest teams have in his services.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it's not a guarantee the 38-year-old will play next season.

"It sounds like retirement is at least on the table," Rapoport said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. "But he wants to play two more years."

Rivers went 5-11 as a starter in Los Angeles last season, completing 66.0 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. The Chargers decided to move on from the face of their franchise shortly after the year ended.

That makes the Alabama native a free agent for the first time in his career.

Both the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to Rivers this offseason, yet nothing is imminent. As the league holds its breath to see what happens with Brady in free agency, teams are moving relatively slowly on backup plans.

Colts owner Jim Irsay noted nothing is off the table when it comes to signing a quarterback this summer. Beyond that, it's been eerily quiet for a free-agent pool that includes Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, Ryan Tannehill and Marcus Mariota.

Rapoport said:

"The dots have been connected. I've heard it all week here in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts will show some interest in Philip Rivers when they are officially allowed to. I'd also expect them to show some interest in Tom Brady as well. Both of these guys, I'd imagine, would love to play for this offensive line. The Las Vegas Raiders are an option as well."

Should Rivers fail to sign with either Las Vegas or Indianapolis, that may be a wrap for his career.

The fourth overall pick in the 2004 out of NC State, Rivers was traded to the Chargers for Eli Manning on draft night, sat behind Drew Brees for two years and firmly established himself as a premier passer from 2009-13.

Rivers has been named to eight Pro Bowls and finished as the league's leader in passing yards (2010) and passing touchdowns (2008). However, the quarterback was unable to find postseason success, failing to advance past the AFC Championship Game in 2007 and unable to make it back there since.