Redskins Rumors: Drafting a QB No. 2 'Very Real Possibility' Amid Tua Buzz

The Washington Redskins selected quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick in 2019, but it's reportedly still a "very real possibility" they take another QB at No. 2 in the 2020 NFL draft.

Michael Silver of the NFL Network reported the update Friday and noted the chances of the Redskins taking a quarterback will further increase if Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa receives a clean bill of health after suffering multiple injuries during his final season with the Crimson Tide.

