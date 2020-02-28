Redskins Rumors: Drafting a QB No. 2 'Very Real Possibility' Amid Tua Buzz

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passes against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game in College Station, Texas. A high-stakes tilt between LSU and Alabama could prove as pivotal in Heisman Trophy voting as it is in providing the winner an inside track to the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
Sam Craft/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins selected quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick in 2019, but it's reportedly still a "very real possibility" they take another QB at No. 2 in the 2020 NFL draft. 

Michael Silver of the NFL Network reported the update Friday and noted the chances of the Redskins taking a quarterback will further increase if Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa receives a clean bill of health after suffering multiple injuries during his final season with the Crimson Tide.

                 

