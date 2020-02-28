Packers Rumors: Austin Hooper Among Green Bay's Top Free-Agent Targets

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers reportedly plan to pursue tight end Austin Hooper in free agency, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Demovsky noted that the Packers want to add a pass-catcher both via the draft and free agency after receiving little production in that area last season aside from No. 1 wideout Davante Adams.

Hooper spent his first four NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, but general manager Thomas Dimitroff said this week that the team would allow him to test free agency despite the fact that they still want to re-sign him.

Although injuries limited Hooper for 13 games last season, he still set career highs across the board with 75 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns. As a result, he was named a Pro Bowler for the second consecutive campaign.

Atlanta selected Hooper in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Stanford, and after modest production as a rookie (271 yards and three touchdowns), he truly broke out in his second season with 49 grabs for 526 yards and three scores.

The 25-year-old Hooper has been one of the NFL's premier tight ends since then, and he figures to have a strong market in free agency. The Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears are just a couple of the other teams rumored to have interest in Hooper.

Green Bay offers a solid situation for Hooper since it has a need for a player of his caliber and can surround him with a strong supporting cast.

Five-time Pro Bowler Jimmy Graham has been the Packers' starting tight end for the past two seasons, but his production has left something to be desired. He had a particularly down year in 2019 with just 38 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns, which was his worst production since his rookie season in 2010.

Graham is under contract for next season, but Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported that he has heard the Packers may move on from the veteran tight end:

If that happens, there will be an obvious void for Green Bay to fill, and Hooper would be the perfect player to do so.

Adams led the Packers with 83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last season. The Packers' next two top producers in terms of catches were running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, while Graham was fourth. Allen Lazard was Green Bay's No. 2 wideout in receptions with just 35.

The Packers clearly need another game-breaker at wide receiver and tight end to complement Adams and give quarterback Aaron Rodgers another reliable option, so it comes as little surprise that Hooper is reportedly on their wish list.