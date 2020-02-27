Report: Jordan Love's Draft Buzz 'Building' at 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Eli Lucero/Associated Press

Jordan Love is the talk of Indianapolis.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love during the NFL combine Thursday night, noting that the 21-year-old's "buzz is kind of building" more so than than any other quarterback among general managers, assistant GMs and coaches:

Rapoport went so far as to say Love could go in the "upper end of the first round" and "maybe even heading up into the top 10."

Love ran the 40-yard dash in 4.74 seconds, ranking seventh among quarterbacks, and also threw for scouts.

ESPN's Louis Riddick was high on Love earlier Thursday:

Love disclosed to reporters earlier this week that he has been in contact with the Indianapolis Colts, who own the 13th overall pick. The Athletic's Dane Brugler had linked Love to Indianapolis while appearing on the Locked On Colts Podcast in early December:

"I know [general manager] Chris Ballard, he's spent extensive time looking at Jordan Love this year. Love is maybe one of the few guys that the NFL loves a lot more the public seems to just because I know the stats aren't great. Has not had a great year.

"But context matters in terms of what he's been asked to do this year. Brand-new coaching staff, one of his offensive linemen returning—that was the only returning starter on that offense this year aside from Love. All things considered, when you just look at the tools, teams are gonna bet on those tools every time."

Love threw for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions across 13 games as a junior for the Aggies last season. It was a downgrade from a sophomore campaign that saw him throw for 3,567 yards, 32 TDs and six picks.

However, he still etched himself in Utah State's record books:

Should Love trend upward on draft boards as expected, he might not make it to the Colts at No. 13. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is considered "a lock" to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa will likely be the second QB off the board. After that, Love has as good a chance as any other in the class to go to the handful of needy teams in the top 10.