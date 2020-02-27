David Ortiz to Hold Estate Sale Featuring Red Sox Memorabilia, Jerseys, More

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IFebruary 28, 2020

FT. MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Former designated hitter David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox speaks to the media during a press conference during a team workout on February 20, 2020 at jetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston's love affair with Red Sox legend David Ortiz knows no bounds. The former slugger is hoping that means he can cash in on some unwanted garb as he goes from spring training to spring cleaning. 

Ortiz is holding an estate sale outside of Boston, facilitated by Exceptional Estate Sales, with the items on the market ranging from questionable—a Louis Vuitton snow globe, a Dyson fan, a bunk bed—to collectible. 

There's a copious amount of Red Sox memorabilia including Pedro Martinez slip-ons, framed jerseys, commemorative bottles, All-Star Game totes, bobbleheads and even a wall-sized Green Monster replica. 

The sale is slated to take place on Feb. 29.   

According to ESPN, the six-bedroom house itself had been listed for $6.3 million in 2019 but it not currently on the market. 

In any case, fans in the area can still purchase items from Big Papi's time in Boston and beyond.

