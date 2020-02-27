Video: ASU Punter Michael Turk Puts Up 25 Bench Press Reps at NFL Combine

Video: ASU Punter Michael Turk Puts Up 25 Bench Press Reps at NFL CombineFebruary 27, 2020
Punters are people too, as Rich Eisen once said.
Arizona State punter Michael Turk proved that punters can also be superhuman at bench press during his NFL combine workout in Indianapolis Thursday:
Turk bested retired All-Pro New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski as well as other dominant defensive linemen:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
PUNTER Michael Turk benched 25 reps of 225 lbs today at the Combine. That’s more reps than these players: Frank Clark (19 in 2015) Jadeveon Clowney (21 in 2014) DeMarcus Lawrence (20 in 2014) Devin White (22 in 2019) Chandler Jones (22 in 2012) Michael Bennett (24 in 2009)
Turk was named a semifinalist for the 2019 Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's best collegiate punter. The NFL hopeful punted 67 times last season with an average of 46 yards.
Report: Brady Might Really Leave Pats
‘Strong buzz’ at combine is Tom Brady won’t return to Patriots, will be first QB domino to fall