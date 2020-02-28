NFL Free Agency 2020: Rumors and Predicted Landing Spots for Top Targets

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The 2020 edition of free agency doesn't officially begin until March 18, but teams can "legally" contact the agents of pending free agents two days earlier. However, if you think teams haven't already begun doing that, well, you might believe that throwing to Ricardo Lockette from the one-yard line was the right call.

Tampering has been an offseason tradition since the start of the free-agency era. Even before the legal period, contracts were signed just moments into free agency—and no, agents weren't taking speed-negotiation courses.

Much of the talks likely take place at the annual scouting combine, where members of all 32 teams and most player agents are present. It should come as no surprise that the rumor mill has been spewing tons of juicy bits this week.

Teams Already Tampering With Brady?

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is expected to be one of the hottest players on the market this offseason—at least for certain teams. While the 42-year-old isn't a long-term answer for a rebuilding franchise, he could be a fine addition to a team with championship aspirations.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that teams have been in contact with Brady's agent, Don Yee. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts are among those teams.

Of course, Yee has other clients, some of whom NFL.com noted are pending free agents with the Chargers and Colts and could therefore be legally discussed. However, there seems little danger of punishment even if Brady has been discussed in those talks.

Teams rarely file tampering charges against one another at this point in the offseason, and it's unlikely New England will go that route. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, the Patriots are OK with Brady gauging his market value because salary won't be the deciding factor.

"The persuasion in the Patriots pitch has to revolve around 'who' and not 'how much,'" Curran wrote. "The team that Brady plays for in 2020 won't be the winner of a bidding war, it will be the one that provides the best ready-made landing spot to compete for a championship."

While the Chargers have enough offensive talent to be tempting, the Patriots should be able to keep the inside track for Brady with a couple of key free-agent moves.

Prediction: Brady re-signs with the Patriots.

Chiefs Plan to Tag Chris Jones

Another top free-agency target of 2020 is Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Capable of playing both defensive tackle and defensive end, the 25-year-old is a fit for most NFL defenses. His production has been tremendous over the past two years—he has 24.5 sacks in that span—and now he carries that coveted Super Bowl shine.

According to Rapoport, the Chiefs plan to keep Jones right where he is.

"This is a guy they want to keep, they want to do a long-term deal, they weren't able to do it before camp last year. We'll see if they can get something done now," he said on NFL Now.

Kansas City will first apply the franchise tag, according to Rapoport, which will give them flexibility and some leverage. Jones won't be able to walk in free agency if negotiations break down, and the Chiefs will have the option of a tag-and-trade if they do.

The Chiefs used the same strategy with Dee Ford last offseason, eventually flipping him to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick.

While slapping the tag on Jones won't guarantee he stays in Kansas City, a return does feel likely barring a massive breakdown in contract talks.

Prediction: Jones Remains in Kansas City

Colts Eying Philip Rivers

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts have a starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, only the team isn't entirely sold on Brissett as the starter for 2020.

"I can't talk about any specific player. I will say that all options are open," owner Jim Irsay said of the quarterback position, per Andrew Walker of the team's official website. "All options are on the table. I've never quite been in a year when this was so unusual, if you will."

Those options reportedly include former Los Angeles Chargers starter Philip Rivers, according to Rapoport.

"There are many, many people who think Philip Rivers is going to ultimately end up as a member of the Colts," he told NFL Now.

This is a pairing that would make some sense. The 38-year-old is a proven veteran who could represent a step-up from Brissett at quarterback. The Colts have a supremely talented offensive line and a strong enough running game to take some pressure off of Rivers' shoulders.

If the Colts are pursuing Rivers, they must believe they can win a title in the next two years.

"I can say for certain that if I'm playing, it's a two-year maximum," Rivers said, per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.

The question is whether the Colts can convince the quarterback that they give him a legitimate shot at a championship. With a few key pieces in place and a projected $86 million in cap space, they might do just that.

Prediction: Rivers signs with the Colts.