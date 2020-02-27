NFL Pro Day Schedule 2020: List of Known Dates

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

NFL draft season is now in full swing.

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway, and many top draft prospects will be participating in workouts this weekend to impress NFL scouts. The event, which is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, hosts more than 300 players who are aiming to take the next step in their football careers.

Not every top draft prospect will take part, though. Some will opt to not run through the drills until their school's pro day. Those events take place on various dates throughout the next two months leading up to the draft, which takes place April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at the schedule for this week's scouting combine, along with some known dates for notable upcoming pro days.

2020 NFL Scouting Combine Workout Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 27: Tight Ends, Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers

Friday, Feb. 28: Kickers, Special Teams, Offensive Linemen and Running Backs

Saturday, Feb. 29: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Sunday, March 1: Defensive Backs

Pro Days

March 6: Auburn

March 9: Illinois

March 10: Oklahoma State

March 11: Arkansas, Oklahoma

March 12: Clemson

March 13: Michigan

March 17: Penn State

March 18: Georgia

March 19: South Carolina, USC

March 20: California

March 24: Alabama, Texas A&M

March 25: Baylor, Minnesota, Navy, Ohio State

March 26: Tennessee, Utah

March 27: Kentucky

April 1: Notre Dame, Texas

April 2: Boise State, Purdue

April 3: LSU

Tagovailoa set to host individual pro day

Some draft prospects work out at the combine, while others use their college's pro day. But former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won't be participating in either of those events.

Instead, the 21-year-old is set to host his own pro day on April 9, exactly two weeks before the first night of the NFL draft. And after he underwent hip surgery in October, he is reportedly in good health, as recent MRIs were clean and revealed his fracture has healed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Before Tagovailoa's injury, it was possible he was going to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. That's less likely to happen after LSU quarterback Joe Burrow broke out with an incredible season that featured winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Tigers to the national championship.

However, Tagovailoa is likely to still be drafted early in the first round. His performance on his pro day could dictate just how high he'll be selected.

Burrow waiting for LSU's pro day

Speaking of Burrow, he's not one of the quarterbacks participating in the scouting combine on Thursday, either.

The 23-year-old's final college season didn't end until Jan. 13, when he led LSU to victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Because of that, he wanted more time to prepare before participating in drills in front of NFL scouts.

"Just so everyone knows, I am not going to throw. I am not going to work out," Burrow said, according to Austin Nivison of 247Sports. "I didn't think I'd be able to put my best foot forward here, so I wanted to wait until Pro Day."

It's unlikely Burrow's pro day performance has much of an impact on his draft stock, anyway. He'll likely be drafted by Cincinnati at No. 1 overall, and it would take a huge surprise rise from another prospect to change that.

Redskins open to other options at No. 2?

With Burrow almost certainly going to the Bengals at No. 1, nearly every mock draft has the Redskins drafting Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 pick. If they don't, they could trade down to address multiple areas of need for a roster with a lot of holes.

According to Rapoport, though, Washington plans to meet with Burrow and Tagovailoa at the combine this week. And while the former will be off the board, the latter will be available at No. 2.

"We are looking at everything," Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "Everything is possible. Everything is an option. Everything we do, we're going to decide as a group, and we'll go from there."

It would be an interesting move, considering the Redskins drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round of last year's draft.

However, it wouldn't be an unprecedented move for an NFL team. Last year, the Cardinals traded Josh Rosen, a former first-round pick, and decided to draft Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall.