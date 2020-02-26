Kyle Shanahan: 49ers Open to Trading Marquise Goodwin; 'Too Valuable' to Release

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers may be on the verge of parting with wideout Marquise Goodwin, but they won't let him walk away without getting something in return.

Speaking to media at the NFL Scouting Combine about his oft-injured receiver, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Goodwin isn't a top-of-the-depth-chart guy in San Francisco anymore. The team could now try to profit on him in the trade market, he said, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic:

"We wouldn't release Marquise. He's too valuable. I know he fell out of the rotation last year, then he had an injury (and) wanted to go on IR so he could get it cleaned up. I think it is right now. I haven't seen him for a while. Marquise is a guy who can play in this league. If he's on this team, he's going to be competing with that group and, if not, I feel pretty confident another team would want him."

The Buffalo Bills' third-round draft pick out of Texas in 2013 found his way to San Francisco in 2017, where he posted a career year with 962 yards and two touchdowns on 56 receptions while playing all 16 games. Goodwin signed a three-year, $20.3 million extension shortly after, and 2017 remains the only full season the 29-year-old has played in the NFL.

Since then, Goodwin has appeared in just 20 games total, tallying 581 yards and five scores as the Niners returned to relevance with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis leading the way in the passing game.

He spent most of 2019 on injured reserve with knee and foot issues that have seemingly healed since, yet San Francisco's success in his absence has also made him expendable as it looks to return to the Super Bowl in 2020.

"You also don't get rid of valuable people just for nothing," Shanahan said. "So we'll have him come back and compete and if that doesn't work out we could always possibly trade him. There are lots of things that are open. But I don't know that exact answer yet."

Whether there's a strong market for Goodwin's services remains to be seen, and it almost certainly depends on his health.

In the meantime, the Niners will get back to work at the combine, where they'll scout players ahead of the NFL draft, which begins April 23. San Francisco is scheduled to pick 31st overall, though a trade package featuring Goodwin could help it jump up a few spots.