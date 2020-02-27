NFL Draft 2020: Where Jerry Jeudy, Top WRs Are Being Taken in Mocks

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft looks strong in several areas, but the wide receiver position could prove its greatest strength.

This might not quite be 2014 all over again, but it looks like a special crop of pass-catchers.

How special, you ask? We'll let the experts handle that. Below, we'll break down how Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL.com's Bucky Brooks think the first round will play out at this position on April 23.

Who Goes First: Jeudy Or Lamb?

To set a tone at this position, there isn't even expert consensus on which pass-catcher will be first off the board, though all three agree one won't be taken inside of the top 10.

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy is the most popular receiver mocked atop the position, and that's how both Miller (12th to the Las Vegas Raiders) and Brooks (13th to the Indianapolis Colts) see it playing out. But Kiper has Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb leading the receiving group as the 11th overall pick to the New York Jets.

"Lamb can be the Jets' top wideout—he is stellar after the catch and can run every route in the tree," Kiper wrote. "Jets quarterbacks averaged just 6.6 yards per attempt last season (27th in the NFL), but that would rise with Lamb on the field."

Regardless of draft order, though, experts don't see much separation between the two. Kiper has Jeudy going next at No. 12, while Miller pegs Lamb 15th to the Denver Broncos and Brooks sends him to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 17, as either an Amari Cooper replacement or a dynamic second option.

Who's Up Next?

Again, this question sees agreement between Miller and Brooks, but a different opinion from Kiper.

The first two experts have Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs III as the third receiver off the board, and each has him winding up with the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 21. The Eagles were one of seven offenses that didn't complete a 55-yard pass last season, so clearly they need more juice on the outside, and that's exactly what Ruggs can provide.

"In many ways a mixture of Marquise Brown and Tyreek Hill, Ruggs has raw speed for days," Miller wrote. "Many evaluators and scouts believe Ruggs could even challenge the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record (4.22 seconds) set by John Ross. He's legitimately that fast."

Kiper also has the Eagles taking the draft's third wideout, but on his mock, it's Clemson's Tee Higgins in the 21st slot. Ruggs, then, goes at the very next pick to the Buffalo Bills.

Miller, coincidentally, has the order flipped with Higgins joining Josh Allen in upstate New York. Brooks, however, does not have Higgins cracking the opening round.



How Many First-Round Receivers Are There?

You will never believe this, but there isn't consensus opinion on this question, either.

Two experts do align on the number and identities of the first-round receivers, though. Miller and Kiper have five pass-catchers inside their first round, with LSU's Justin Jefferson bringing up the rear (to the New Orleans Saints at No. 24 for Miller and the Green Bay Packers at No. 30 for Kiper).

Brooks, though, has only the aforementioned trio of Jeudy, Lamb and Ruggs among his top 32 picks.

So, what will the number be? Well, we'll all have to wait another two months to find out.

For comparison's sake, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has six wide receivers in his mock first round, including four among the top 13 selections. Ruggs actually leads Trapasso's group at No. 4 to the New York Giants, Jeudy goes to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 8, Lamb lands with the Eagles at No. 11 and TCU's Jalen Reagor is the Colts' pick at No. 13.

Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. (No. 19 to the Raiders) and Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk (No. 24 to the Saints) round out the sextet.