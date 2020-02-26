Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa to Meet with Redskins at 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Since the Washington Redskins hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft in April, they will be talking to the top two quarterback prospects in the class.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported the Redskins will be meeting with LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

According to Finlay, Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters the meetings are "not just due diligence" and "all options are on the table."

