Pete Carroll on Marshawn Lynch Returning to Seahawks: 'Never Say Never'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

While it's clear Marshawn Lynch has no interest in going through the grind of a full NFL season, Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll said the team will not rule out bringing him back in 2020.

"We'll see," Carroll said, per Greg Bell of the News Tribune. "Never say never. ... I'm not going to rush him back to offseason, that's for sure. That's never been one of his strengths."

Lynch returned to the Seahawks for their final regular-season game and two postseason contests, rushing for four touchdowns. While it took an unfortunate series of injuries in the Seahawks backfield to force them into coaxing Lynch out of a 14-month absence from football, it's clear Carroll liked having the veteran back in the locker room.

"Marshawn made an exceptional impression coming back, starting with me," Carroll said. "He worked very hard to get to the point to have the chance to be available, how he got to that spot that maybe he could play later in the season. He reported in good shape. He performed well. Scored four touchdowns in the last few games. Did a great job for us just picking things up and showing how, what it takes to be available and all that. He was gracious and great to all the young guys. It didn't matter how old you were, he was just great to everybody.

"I just thought he did an extraordinary job."

Lynch appeared to enjoy the three-week run back in Seattle as well, though it's unclear if he'd be open to a return in 2020. Knowing Lynch wouldn't be around for much more than a late-season run, the Seahawks will prioritize a more permanent solution.

Chris Carson is under contract through the 2020 season, and Rashaad Penny's deal stretches through 2021. If both players wind up making it through next season healthy, there would be little reason to bring Lynch back.