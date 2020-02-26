Jets Rumors: NYJ 'Have Had Their Eye' on Henry Ruggs III Before 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The New York Jets have reportedly "had their eye" on Alabama wide receiver Harry Ruggs as he prepares to work out at the 2020 NFL scouting combine.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported the Jets' interest in the Alabama speedster, who has set his sights high for his combine workout. Ruggs told CBS Sports HQ he plans to break the 4.22-second record in the 40-yard dash.

"Yessir. Or lower," Ruggs said when asked if he could hit the 4.22 mark. "I feel pretty good about it. I'm confident. I know that I've been working on my starts. I'm feeling pretty good going into it."

The Jets have the No. 11 overall pick in April's draft. Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reported the Denver Broncos, who have the No. 15 pick, have interest in Ruggs; he noted teams may need to leapfrog Denver in order to land him. If the Jets have their sights set on Ruggs, that would mean moving into the Top 10.

CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy had widely been considered the top two receivers in this class. It's possible that both wind up going in the top 10 ahead of Ruggs. However, if the buzz continues to build after a strong combine performance, Ruggs might wind up leapfrogging one or both to the top of some boards.

Some teams could see Ruggs as their version of Tyreek Hill, who has become one of football's most reliable downfield targets with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball. Drawing direct parallels is always dangerous—especially for a receiver who never topped 800 yards in college—but Ruggs is clearly one of the hottest names to watch in this draft.