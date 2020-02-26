Maria Sharapova Announces Tennis Retirement at Age 32; Won 5 Grand Slams

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova has called time on her tennis career at the age of 32 after winning five Grand Slam titles.

In an essay for Vanity Fair and Vogue, the Russian superstar wrote: "Tennis—I'm saying goodbye."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.