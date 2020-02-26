Maria Sharapova Announces Tennis Retirement at Age 32; Won 5 Grand Slams

Maria Sharapova Announces Tennis Retirement at Age 32; Won 5 Grand SlamsFebruary 26, 2020
Chaz Niell/Getty Images
Maria Sharapova has called time on her tennis career at the age of 32 after winning five Grand Slam titles.
In an essay for Vanity Fair and Vogue, the Russian superstar wrote: "Tennis—I'm saying goodbye."
