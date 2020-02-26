Maria Sharapova Announces Tennis Retirement at Age 32; Won 5 Grand Slams

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Maria Sharapova of Russia in between points in her first round match against Donna Vekic of Croatia on day two of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Chaz Niell/Getty Images)
Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova has called time on her tennis career at the age of 32 after winning five Grand Slam titles.

In an essay for Vanity Fair and Vogue, the Russian superstar wrote: "Tennis—I'm saying goodbye." 

                                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

