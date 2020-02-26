Andy Murray Says He Is Waiting to See If He Needs to Undergo More Hip Surgery

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Andy Murray has revealed he is waiting to see if he needs to undergo hip surgery for a third time.

The Scot first had surgery on his hip in January 2018 and had a resurfacing operation in January last year, in which a metal cap was placed over his hip.

As the BBC's tennis correspondent Russell Fuller relayed, Murray said he may be facing a common issue brought on by the latter operation:

Per Tony Mogan of the Evening Standard, the 32-year-old explained that such bone growth—which can be painful and impinge on movement—can occur for up to 16 months following the surgery and will simply grow back if it is removed prematurely.

"So what I need to do just now is build up in these next couple of weeks to really test it," he said. "Hopefully it responds fine. But, if it doesn't, then I need to potentially have that removed."

He added:

"I would hope I should know by the end of next month whether I'm good to play or not with it.

"That's what I have to wait for. And then the issue around that is, if they can't get to it with an arthroscope, which is obviously the hope, that I would then have to be opened up again. That obviously takes longer to recover."

Murray has not played since he represented Great Britain at the Davis Cup in November.

He only managed to play one rubber, as he was diagnosed with a bruised pubis. Murray said the injury was "mild," but his recovery has been "unbelievably complex."

The injury and the pain did not improve, but scans are made "extremely difficult to read" because of the metal in his hip.

The injury kept him out of the inaugural ATP Cup and the Australian Open in January and the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, which ran from February 3 to 9.

Murray, who has a U.S. Open and two Wimbledon titles to his name, has competed at just two Grand Slam singles events since Wimbledon 2017.

He did manage to feature at Wimbledon last year in the men's and mixed doubles events, though, after winning the doubles title at the Queen's Club Championships with Feliciano Lopez.

Murray has won a record five singles titles at Queen's, and they're hoping he can compete again this year, per sports journalist Simon Cambers:

The tournament begins on June 15, but that may come too soon if he requires another invasive operation.

If he does not need surgery again, he has not ruled himself out of entering the Miami Open as a wild card.

The former world No. 1 is a four-time finalist and two-time winner in Miami. This year's tournament begins on March 23.