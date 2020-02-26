Blues Win 11-Goal Thriller, Flyers Extend Winning Streak, Top Highlights

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Three of the four longest winning streaks in the NHL were extended during Tuesday's 13-game slate.

The St. Louis Blues netted four third-period tallies to down the Chicago Blackhawks in the highest-scoring game of the night to extend their winning run to five games.

Kevin Hayes scored twice for the Philadelphia Flyers in their fourth consecutive victory, which moved them closer to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division.

The New York Rangers are not in a playoff position, like the Blues or Flyers, but they are making a push to be involved in the Eastern Conference wild-card hunt through a four-game winning streak.

The Rangers were one of seven road teams to come out victorious on a night in which the Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs all gained points in their respective postseason races.

Tuesday NHL Scores

Calgary 5, Boston 2

Vancouver 4, Montreal 3 (Final/Overtime)

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

New York Rangers 4, New York Islanders 3 (Final/OT)

Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2

Washington 4, Winnipeg 3 (Final/Shootout)

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

New Jersey 4, Detroit 1

St. Louis 6, Chicago 5

Nashville 3, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 5, Columbus 4

Florida 2, Arizona 1

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3 (Final/OT)

St. Louis Uses 3rd-Period Outburst To Down Chicago

The Blues came out on top after a wild third period with the Blackhawks that featured six goals.

Chicago entered the final stanza with a 3-2 advantage, but that was erased by Ryan O'Reilly and Zach Sanford, who found the net 16 seconds apart.

The Blackhawks answered with tallies from Brandon Saad and Matthew Highmore, but they kept the lead for just over a minute.

Justin Faulk provided the game-tying goal, and then Sanford secured the win with six-and-a-half minutes left.

Sanford said it was fun to be a part of the 11-goal thriller, which is typically not how the Blues prefer to win games, per the team's official Twitter account:

The victory kept the Blues four points ahead of the Dallas Stars for the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference and first place in the Central Division.

St. Louis has the best home record of any playoff contender in the West at 21-6-5, and it has two more chances to extend its winning run before February ends.

The New York Islanders visit Enterprise Center Thursday before the Stars made a trip north for a crucial divisional showdown Saturday.

Philadelphia Continues Strong Home Form

With their fourth consecutive win, the Flyers moved within one point of the Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Philadelphia is one of four Eastern Conference teams with 20-plus home victories, but it has the best mark at 22-5-4.

Additionally, the Flyers are successful when Kevin Hayes scores. The team's official Twitter account noted it is 17-0-1 when he finds the back of the net:

Hayes scored his 20th and 21st goals of the campaign in the win over the San Jose Sharks. He benefited from a rearranged line with Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny, as he told NHL.com's Adam Kimelman:

"I think all three of our games complement each other. [Konecny] is an electric skater, he's easy to play with. [Laughton] brings a lot of grit, hard work to that line, causes a lot of commotion. I try to look for those two guys."

The Flyers' winning run could face some resistance from the Rangers over the next two games, as the two sides play at Wells Fargo Center Friday and Madison Square Garden Sunday.

Those games will be critical for the playoff chases of both squads, as the Rangers are four points out of the second wild-card position in the East.

Wednesday NHL Schedule

Buffalo at Colorado (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Edmonton at Vegas (10 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

