A.J. Epenesa Drafted by Bills: Buffalo's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

The Buffalo Bills selected Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft Friday.



Here's a look at the team's projected defensive depth chart after the selection:

Depth Chart

LDE - A.J. Epenesa, Mario Addison

DT - Ed Oliver, Quinton Jefferson

DT - Star Lotulelei, Vernon Butler

RDE - Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy

OLB - A.J. Klein, Vosean Joseph

MLB - Tremaine Edmunds

OLB - Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson

CB - Josh Norman, Levi Wallace

CB - Tre'Davious White, Taron Johnson

FS - Micah Hyde

SS - Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson

Epenesa quietly emerged as one of the nation's top edge-rushers over the past two years, but his success didn't escape the eye of NFL talent evaluators.

The 21-year-old registered 86 total tackles, 22 sacks, eight forced fumbles and six passes defended across 26 appearances between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He was named first-team All-Big Ten for both campaigns.

"I want to be better at every aspect of the game, pass rush, run-stopping, special teams," Epenesa told Pat Harty of AllHawkeyes. "Anything you need, I just want to be better at that. I think everybody knows I enjoy pass-rusher, but I'm working on my run-stopping."

His all-around development helped turn him into a three-down workhorse for Iowa, and he should be capable of filling the same role right away at the next level.

"I always had the mindset of my time will come," Epenesa told Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer in September. "Everyone who wants to be good at football wants to play, but I tried to stay patient. Now it's my time to let loose."

Epenesa should slot in alongside Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy and Ed Oliver within the Bills' defensive front to open his NFL career. He's got all the tools to push toward double-digit sacks quickly and should become a long-term stalwart for the organization.

He's a high-floor prospect who doesn't come with many risks for Buffalo.