Mets' Tim Tebow's First Spring Training Home Run vs. Tigers Caught on Video

Mark Brown/Getty Images

In his fourth year participating in spring training with the New York Mets, Tim Tebow had a breakthrough moment when he hit his first home run Tuesday.

Facing Tigers reliever Alex Wilson in the sixth inning, Tebow crushed a pitch that cleared the left-field fence, as captured by Twitter user Jonathan Vasquez.

Hitting a homer on its own is impressive enough, but the left-handed-hitting Tebow showed opposite-field power with that swing.

The Mets signed Tebow to a minor league deal in August 2016. He has been invited to spring training with the MLB team in each of the past four seasons. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner had nine hits in the previous three years combined, all singles.

In four games this spring, Tebow is hitting .200/.500/.800 with one homer, three walks and two strikeouts in five at-bats. He will likely open the regular season in Triple-A, but if he can consistently show power during games, it could force the Mets to consider calling him up.