Mets' Tim Tebow's First Spring Training Home Run vs. Tigers Caught on Video

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020
Alerted 29m ago in the B/R App

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Tim Tebow #85 of the New York Mets runs the bases during the team workout at Clover Park on February 20, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

In his fourth year participating in spring training with the New York Mets, Tim Tebow had a breakthrough moment when he hit his first home run Tuesday.

Facing Tigers reliever Alex Wilson in the sixth inning, Tebow crushed a pitch that cleared the left-field fence, as captured by Twitter user Jonathan Vasquez.

Hitting a homer on its own is impressive enough, but the left-handed-hitting Tebow showed opposite-field power with that swing. 

The Mets signed Tebow to a minor league deal in August 2016. He has been invited to spring training with the MLB team in each of the past four seasons. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner had nine hits in the previous three years combined, all singles. 

In four games this spring, Tebow is hitting .200/.500/.800 with one homer, three walks and two strikeouts in five at-bats. He will likely open the regular season in Triple-A, but if he can consistently show power during games, it could force the Mets to consider calling him up.

Related

    Luis Severino Needs Tommy John Surgery

    Yankees starter will likely miss all of the 2020 season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Luis Severino Needs Tommy John Surgery

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Braves' Freeman Out with Right Elbow Irritation

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Braves' Freeman Out with Right Elbow Irritation

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Mets Thinking Way Outside the Box for Final Rotation Spot

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Mets Thinking Way Outside the Box for Final Rotation Spot

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Ripple Effects of What a Healthy Cespedes Could Mean for Mets

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Ripple Effects of What a Healthy Cespedes Could Mean for Mets

    SNY
    via SNY