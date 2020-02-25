Cam Newton Posts Cryptic IG Video About 'Commitment' Amid Panthers Rumors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Cam Newton is a former league MVP and the long-time face of the Panthers franchise. But it's hard not to wonder if his future in Carolina is coming to an end following his recent spate of injuries. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cam Newton might have sent a message to the Carolina Panthers with a workout video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday, which featured the caption, "Im so comfortable with being uncomfortable."

"All I want is a little commitment, and you can't give me that?" Newton said in the NSFW video.

Newton's future with the Panthers has remained unclear since he was limited by a foot injury to just two games in 2019.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday the team was "moving forward" with Newton as the starter but also noted "a lot can still happen in the coming months."

New Panthers coach Matt Rhule gave the quarterback a vote of confidence Tuesday at the NFL combine.

"I absolutely want Cam here," Rhule said, per David Newton of ESPN. "There's no doubt about that."

That indicated the quarterback will remain on the roster in 2020 for the final season of his contract.

Still, there has been speculation about a trade involving Newton. While the 2015 MVP has been with the team since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2011, shoulder and foot injuries have limited him over the past two seasons.

With Carolina likely headed toward a rebuild, the organization could try to shed his $21.1 million cap hit and move forward with Kyle Allen and Will Grier or find an external option.

