Bucs' Bruce Arians: 'You Can Fall in Love at the Combine and Get Your Ass Broke'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

When it comes to combine measurables or what shows up on tape, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is firmly in the camp of tape study.

"You might run a 4.3 [at the combine], but your tape says you're 4.6. You might run a 4.6, but your tape says you're 4.4. The tape don't lie. The combine lies. You can fall in love at the combine and get your ass broke," Arians told reporters Tuesday.

While Arians is correct that what shows on tape outweighs what guys can do in compression gear, there have been countless examples on both sides. The failure-success rate in the NFL often comes down to a combination of schematic fit and opportunity—especially on the margins.

Can't-miss collegiate superstars have turned into busts because of their circumstances, and combine greats have become perennial Pro Bowlers after being drafted into the right developmental environment.

A vertical jump is infinitely less important than understanding a route tree on 3rd-and-10, but being able to out-leap or out-muscle an opponent to get to the ball is important in a sport where the separating is razor thin.

Arians is a longtime coach who understands the totality of the situation. Smart teams use combine data and game film to make their assessment of how a player fits—and hope they don't get their "ass broke" along the way.