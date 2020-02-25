Jets Haven't Engaged in Le'Veon Bell Trade Talks, Says GM Joe Douglas

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 29: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Jets beat the Bills 13 to 6. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said on Tuesday at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine that the team hasn't held any discussions about a potential trade of running back Le'Veon Bell.

"There hasn't been talk about him going anywhere," Douglas told reporters. "We're excited about Le'Veon. We're excited to have him here."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

