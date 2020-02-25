Jets Haven't Engaged in Le'Veon Bell Trade Talks, Says GM Joe Douglas

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said on Tuesday at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine that the team hasn't held any discussions about a potential trade of running back Le'Veon Bell.

"There hasn't been talk about him going anywhere," Douglas told reporters. "We're excited about Le'Veon. We're excited to have him here."

