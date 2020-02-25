Bears GM Ryan Pace: Mitchell Trubisky's 5th-Year Option Decision to Come in May

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020
Alerted 56m ago in the B/R App

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 29: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Tuesday at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine the franchise is committed to Mitchell Trubisky as its starting quarterback for next season, but it won't decide on his fifth-year option until May.

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic provided the updates from Pace, who also said the Bears won't shy away from adding QB competition to the roster:

The Trubisky era has been a roller-coaster ride since the franchise selected him with the second overall pick in 2017.

After struggling as a rookie with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 appearances, he enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign. He completed 66.6 percent of his throws for 3,223 yards with 24 scores and 12 picks in 14 games.

He failed to build off that success in 2019. Trubisky recorded 17 TDs and 10 interceptions in 15 games while ranking 28th in ESPN's Total QBR and 34th in passer rating.

"I feel like we're close," Trubisky told reporters after the Bears' Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings to finish the year 8-8. "I feel like we've got the pieces. We just need to put it all together."

If the Bears select another signal-caller early in the draft and/or sign a notable free agent, it'll be a clear sign the franchise is considering a new direction. Smaller moves to fill the reserve spots would point toward giving the 25-year-old UNC product another year to prove himself.

There's a lot of pressure on the Chicago front office, led by Pace, to make the right decisions because the team's defense is on a playoff, and potentially even championship, level after it ranked fourth in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed last season.

A quarterback often makes or breaks a team's title hopes, however, and Trubisky wasn't good enough in 2019 to lead the Bears to the promised land.

Related

    Tua Will Be ‘Full Go’ in March

    Bama QB expects medical clearance from doctors on March 9th and then ‘it’s full go’ before Pro Day on April 9th

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tua Will Be ‘Full Go’ in March

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Teams Have the Most at Stake in Free Agency?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which Teams Have the Most at Stake in Free Agency?

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Potential Free-Agent Steals 👀

    Your team should be looking at these players

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Potential Free-Agent Steals 👀

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    2nd-Year Players Poised for Breakout Seasons

    Who has the best shot to star in 2020?

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    2nd-Year Players Poised for Breakout Seasons

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report