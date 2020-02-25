Vontaze Burfict Rumors: NFL Return 'Hardly a Guarantee'; Raiders Linked to LB

Jim Mone/Associated Press

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested Tuesday on Get Up that veteran linebacker Vontaze Burfict's days in the NFL could be numbered.

Fowler noted that while most teams are unlikely to be interested in the 29-year-old during free agency, a return to the Las Vegas Raiders isn't completely out of the question:

"So I just checked with some sources league-wide right now to see if this guy could get a job. I'm told it's hardly a guarantee because the league has largely moved on. But watch out for Las Vegas and him re-signing with the Raiders. Paul Guenther was his defensive coordinator at Cincinnati and with Oakland, that's a natural fit."

Burfict appeared in just four games last season for the Raiders after the NFL suspended him for the remainder of the campaign after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. The NFL came down hard on Burfict because of his status as a repeat offender with regard to illegal hits.

Burfict has been suspended three times for a total of 18 games during his NFL career for illegal hits and once for four games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He has also been fined on multiple occasions.

Burfict's agent, Peter Schaffer, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero this week that Burfict is studying and learning the "proper code of conduct" and working hard to "conform" to the NFL's rules.

The undrafted free agent out of Arizona State spent the first seven years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Raiders last offseason. Burfict was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013, and he has reached the 100-tackle mark in a season three times during his career.

Overall, Burfict has appeared in 79 regular-season games (77 starts) and registered 622 tackles, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.

Despite Burfict's baggage, he could still be a good fit for the Raiders in 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding their linebacker corps. Both Will Compton and Kyle Wilber are set to hit free agency, leaving 2019 undrafted free agent Te'von Coney as the top middle linebacker on their depth chart despite the fact that he has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

The Raiders performed above expectations last season with a 7-9 record, which means hopes will be high in 2020 for their first season in Las Vegas.

Improving a defense that ranked 19th in total yardage allowed and 24th in points allowed should be a major area of focus, and if Burfict is considered someone who can help in that area at a bargain price, then perhaps there is still hope for him to continue his NFL career.