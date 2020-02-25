Cam Newton Rumors: Panthers 'Moving Forward' with QB as Starter Amid Trade Buzz

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Despite trade chatter, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly "moving forward" with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that while "a lot can still happen," the expectation is Newton will remain in place as Carolina's starter because of, in part, the uncertainty that surrounds the timeline for his recovery from foot surgery makes it difficult to trade him.

Also, Rapoport added that new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is "encouraged" by Newton's desire to return to "top form" and how he has handled his rehab.

In previous months, it was reported on multiple occasions that the Panthers would likely look to move on from Newton.

Rapoport reported in November that it was "highly unlikely" Newton would be with Carolina in 2020. He then reported in December that the Panthers would attempt to trade Newton provided they could get a "large deal to make it worth their while."

The 30-year-old missed the end of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury before sitting out all but two games last season with a foot ailment. Kyle Allen made 12 starts in Newton's place last year, going 5-7. Overall, Carolina finished 5-11.

While Newton barely played in 2019, the three-time Pro Bowler and one-time NFL MVP completed a career-best 67.9 percent of his passes in 14 games in 2018. He also threw 24 touchdown passes, which was tied for the second-best mark of his career.

Allen showed flashes last season, but his touchdown-to-interception ration of 17-to-16 left plenty to be desired and kept the door open for Newton to return.

Rapoport noted it will be "several months" before Newton's foot is game-ready after he underwent surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in December. Newton is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2020, so it is possible Carolina could address the quarterback position in the draft or free agency to have a fallback option in place for the 2020 season and beyond.

When at the top of his game, Newton is among the NFL's most dangerous quarterbacks. That was on full display in 2015 when he threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes, led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance, and was named league MVP.

Newton has not returned to that level, but he doesn't need to because of the playmakers the Panthers have in place. Running back Christian McCaffrey is the go-to guy in Carolina, plus wide receivers DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel can both make big plays.

If Newton can get healthy and keep things simple in 2020, the Panthers could be among the NFL's top bounce-back candidates next season.