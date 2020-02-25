Mel Kiper 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Latest Rankings Ahead of Combine

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The top of ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest big board remained largely unchanged Tuesday, with Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow occupying the top two spots.

In fact, there were no changes in the top eight compared to Kiper's previous big board, as Young and Burrow were followed by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert jumped from 10th to No. 9, and South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw rounded out the top 10 after being 11th last time.

