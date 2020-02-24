Joe Burrow Jokes He's Considering Retirement Because of His 'Tiny Hands'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Long live Joe Burrow's NFL career: 2020-2020.

The LSU product joked that he was considering retirement following the measurement of his "tiny hands" at Thursday's NFL Scouting Combine:

Burrow's hands were measured at 9", which is a notably small number for a 6'3" quarterback. One could argue it may impact his ability to grip the ball in the rain at the NFL level, but small hands didn't stop Kyler Murray from going No. 1 overall in last year's draft and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

By comparison, Murray's hands were measured at 9½" during last year's combine.

Small hands didn't stop Patrick Mahomes from winning Super Bowl MVP this past season either. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's hands were measured at 9¼", and he reacted to Burrow's joke with words of support:

The Cincinnati Bengals may not be the NFL's model franchise when it comes to winning and competing for championships, but it's fair to suggest Burrow's Heisman Trophy, national championship and brilliance finding receivers downfield will all factor into their decision with the No. 1 overall pick more than hand size.

Unless, of course, Burrow decides to retire.