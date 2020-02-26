Ideal Landing Spots for Derrick Henry and the NFL's Top FA Running Backs

1 of 8

Daniel Gluskoter/Associated Press

If the league's reigning rushing champion doesn't return to the Tennessee Titans, it might make the most sense for Derrick Henry to remain in the AFC South.

The Houston Texans are in win-now mode, and they have a superstar quarterback in Deshaun Watson. The offensive line is finally pretty talented and made strides in 2019, star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins can give Henry space, and the offense could have an opening in the backfield.

Veterans Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller will both be 29 at the start of the 2020 season, and each is slated to hit free agency next month. The Texans would love to get younger with the 26-year-old Henry, who would probably love two cracks a year at the Titans if they let him go.

Most importantly, the Texans can pay the man. Henry has made it clear he's looking to annihilate the bank, and Spotrac projects Houston will possess more than $60 million in salary-cap space. The Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are probably the only contenders who have that much money to spend and could use new running backs.