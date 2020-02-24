Report: Chase Young to Skip 2020 NFL Combine Drills; Will Do Interviews, Medical

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young won't participate in any drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Young will attend the event, which begins Thursday in Indianapolis, to conduct interviews and medicals with teams.

Young's decision is unlikely to change his draft stock since he has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the 2020 draft class.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked the pass-rusher No. 1 overall on his most recent big board and projected the Washington Redskins to select him with the No. 2 pick.

Nick Bosa worked out at last year's combine, but he had missed most of his junior season due to a core muscle injury. Performing for NFL scouts and executives allayed any fears teams might have had about Bosa resulting from the injury.

The San Francisco 49ers selected him with the No. 2 pick.

Young, on the other hand, has little left to prove following a monster year in 2019. He finished with 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, and he was fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, no easy feat given how much the award skews to skill-position stars on offense.

Young was suspended two games for an NCAA violation but otherwise didn't miss a contest in 2019.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, NFL personnel will have one more chance to see Young work out. He's planning to take part in position drills at Ohio State's pro day.