NY Rangers' Igor Shesterkin, Pavel Buchnevich Involved in Car Crash in Brooklyn

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2020

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31), of Russia, defends the goal against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Justin Williams (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin and right wing Pavel Buchnevich were involved in a car crash Sunday night in Brooklyn.

Rangers president John Davidson announced that both suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a vehicle attempted a U-turn in front of their car, causing a collision. 

Shesterkin, who was driving, suffered a non-displaced rib fracture. Buchnevich was "shaken up" but did not suffer any major injuries and will be listed as day-to-day.

                                                                        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin, Pavel Buchnevich Both Injured After Car Crash

    New York Rangers logo
    New York Rangers

    New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin, Pavel Buchnevich Both Injured After Car Crash

    via Last Word on Hockey

    Rangers goalie Shesterkin injured in car crash

    New York Rangers logo
    New York Rangers

    Rangers goalie Shesterkin injured in car crash

    Emily Kaplan
    via ESPN.com

    New York Rangers, Chris Kreider agree to 7-year contract extension

    New York Rangers logo
    New York Rangers

    New York Rangers, Chris Kreider agree to 7-year contract extension

    Dominick Renna
    via Elite Sports NY

    Report: Sabres Acquire Wayne Simmonds

    Buffalo sends 2021 fifth-round pick to New Jersey for veteran winger, Devils retain 50% of his cap hit

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Report: Sabres Acquire Wayne Simmonds

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report