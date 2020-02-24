NY Rangers' Igor Shesterkin, Pavel Buchnevich Involved in Car Crash in Brooklyn

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin and right wing Pavel Buchnevich were involved in a car crash Sunday night in Brooklyn.

Rangers president John Davidson announced that both suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a vehicle attempted a U-turn in front of their car, causing a collision.

Shesterkin, who was driving, suffered a non-displaced rib fracture. Buchnevich was "shaken up" but did not suffer any major injuries and will be listed as day-to-day.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

