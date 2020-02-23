Minnesota Wild to Host St. Louis Blues at Target Field in 2021 Winter Classic

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The NHL called upon two Minnesota Twins stars to announce that the Minnesota Wild will be crashing Target Field to host the reigning champion St. Louis Blues in the 2021 Winter Classic:

The Winter Classic began on Jan. 1, 2008, and the Wild have never played in the annual outdoor game. However, this will be Minnesota's second-ever outdoor regular-season game. The first came against the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2016 Stadium Series.

The Blues hosted the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium. They defeated the Blackhawks 4-1.

Both teams chimed in on Sunday's announcement:

The Blues and Wild are giving fans a preview Sunday night with St. Louis leading 3-1 through two periods at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The Blues are 2-0 against Minnesota so far this season.