XFL 2020 Results: BattleHawks Dominate Matt McGloin, Guardians in Week 3

ST. LOUIS, MO - FEBRUARY 23: Joe Powell #44 of the St. Louis BattleHawks after taking a lateral from Keith Mumphery and ran it back for the first kickoff return in the XFL League against the New York Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on February 23, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Rovak/XFL via Getty Images)
XFL/Getty Images

The XFL wrapped up its third week on Sunday, with nearly a third of the regular season now in the books.

The DC Defenders looked to join the Houston Roughnecks as the only unbeaten teams left standing, while the Los Angeles Wildcats were hopeful of capturing their first victory.

The Defenders and Wildcats faced off in the second of Sunday's two games, with the New York Guardians and St. Louis BattleHawks opening play.

Here's a look at how Sunday unfolded.

        

XFL Week 3 Scores

Houston Roughnecks 34, Tampa Bay Vipers 27

Dallas Renegades 24, Seattle Dragons 12

St. Louis BattleHawks 29, New York Guardians 9

DC Defenders vs. Los Angeles Wildcats, 6 p.m. ET

         

XFL Week 3 Recap—Sunday

St. Louis BattleHawks 29, New York Guardians 9

Last week, Guardians quarterback Matt McGloin vented his frustration during an interview with ESPN's Dianna Russini. Those comments made it back to head coach Kevin Gilbride, creating the kind of dynamic fans don't witness in the middle of NFL games.

Unfortunately for New York, things didn't get any better. The BattleHawks rolled over the Guardians 29-9.

Special teams was a big factor in the outcome, as New York out-gained St. Louis 307-273.

A Matthew McCrane field goal got the Guardians on the board and made it a 6-3 game in the second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, the BattleHawks dipped into their trick plays and ran a reverse for safety Joe Powell.

Later in the quarter, Carlton Agudosi helped set up Matt Jones' one-yard touchdown run when he blocked Justin Vogel's punt. Shaq Jones picked up the ball and returned it to New York's 17-yard line to give the offense a short field.

The BattleHawks were up 23-3 at halftime, which left little work for them to do in the second half.

Jones helped St. Louis set the tone when it had the ball. The former Washington Redskins running back finished with 95 yards and one score on 15 carries.

On the other side, McGloin followed up his poor Week 2 showing with a more efficient—albeit similarly ineffective—performance Sunday. He finished 8-of-11 for 73 yards and an interception.

Backup quarterback Marquise Williams wasn't much better (7-of-15 for 94 yards), but few will be surprised if he's leading the offense in Week 4.

