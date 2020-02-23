Report: Brian Dozier Signs Padres MiLB Contract After World Series Win with Nats

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: Brian Dozier #9 of the Washington Nationals looks on during batting practice prior to Game Four of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on October 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres and free-agent infielder Brian Dozier reportedly agreed to a minor league deal Sunday.

Robert Murray of The Score reported the news.

Dozier, 32, spent the 2019 season with the Washington Nationals. He hit .238/.340/.430 with 20 home runs and 50 runs batted in for the World Series champs.

A 2015 All-Star, Dozier's production has fallen off the last two seasons. He went from being a 5.1-WAR player in 2017 with the Minnesota Twins to putting up a combined 2.6 WAR in 2018 and 2019, per FanGraphs. While the Padres are buying low on a player who still has some pop—a 1.7 WAR would typically result in something far better than a minor-league contract—Dozier only had six at bats during the Nationals' entire playoff run.

Dozier's late-season benching cooled his market to an extreme degree, and he'll now be competing just for a spot on the MLB club. 

If Dozier makes the roster, it will be as a utility infielder. The Padres already have their starting infield set, barring injury. Dozier can also act as Jurickson Profar insurance. It's worth noting that Dozier had a higher WAR than Profar (1.3) last season.

If Profar continues to struggle in his third MLB home, it's possible Dozier winds up taking over the second-base duties. Greg Garcia is also expected to receive playing time at second. 

