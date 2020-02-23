Report: Brian Dozier Signs Padres MiLB Contract After World Series Win with Nats

Will Newton/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres and free-agent infielder Brian Dozier reportedly agreed to a minor league deal Sunday.

Robert Murray of The Score reported the news.

Dozier, 32, spent the 2019 season with the Washington Nationals. He hit .238/.340/.430 with 20 home runs and 50 runs batted in for the World Series champs.

A 2015 All-Star, Dozier's production has fallen off the last two seasons. He went from being a 5.1-WAR player in 2017 with the Minnesota Twins to putting up a combined 2.6 WAR in 2018 and 2019, per FanGraphs. While the Padres are buying low on a player who still has some pop—a 1.7 WAR would typically result in something far better than a minor-league contract—Dozier only had six at bats during the Nationals' entire playoff run.

Dozier's late-season benching cooled his market to an extreme degree, and he'll now be competing just for a spot on the MLB club.

If Dozier makes the roster, it will be as a utility infielder. The Padres already have their starting infield set, barring injury. Dozier can also act as Jurickson Profar insurance. It's worth noting that Dozier had a higher WAR than Profar (1.3) last season.

If Profar continues to struggle in his third MLB home, it's possible Dozier winds up taking over the second-base duties. Greg Garcia is also expected to receive playing time at second.